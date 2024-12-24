Meet actor who was cousin of Shyam Benegal, worked as telephone operator, earned Rs 30 per month and passed at young age

Over the years, several filmmakers have contributed to developing Hindi cinema to a greater extent and experimented with camera techniques to make the storytelling more interesting. One of the pioneers among them is an actor-filmmaker who popularized close-up shots. He was the cousin of filmmaker Shyam Benegal and worked as a telephone operator at 16. But, he passed away at 39 due to an overdose of sleeping pills. We are talking about none other than Guru Dutt.

He was born Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone on July 9, 1925; Guru Dutt changed his name in childhood during an accident and remains one of the most iconic filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is credited as a pioneer of revolutionary cinematic techniques and the portrayal of deep emotions,

At 16, Dutt started his career as a telephone operator in a mill in Calcutta (now Kolkata), earning a modest monthly salary of Rs 30–40. He worked to support his family, struggles and resilience marked his early days. However, soon, he felt dejected and left the work.

His life took an important turn when his uncle secured him a three-year contract with the Prabhat Film Company in Pune that was coping with the exit of V.Shantaram. Here, Dutt developed his skills and formed lifelong friendships with actors Rehman and Dev Anand. The latter would play a significant role in Dutt's directorial debut, cementing his entry into filmmaking.

Dutt made his acting debut in 1945 in Vishram Bedekar's Lakhrani with a minor role. However, his work as a director and producer carved his niche in Indian cinema. Over his career, he directed eight Hindi films, many of which have achieved cult status.

Advertisement



Guru Dutt's films reflected his unique vision and deep understanding of human emotions. His works include Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Mr and Mrs 55, Aaron Par. As a filmmaker, he has a unique way to fuse melodrama and realism completely, and as an actor, his performances reflect a personal authenticity. He was married to popular singer Geeta Dutt, and they had to overcome many family opposition to be together. But, they had a strained relationship, and their three kids grew up without them after their death.

He died aged 39 in 1964 due to an overdose of sleeping pills. Some allege it was a suicide attempt but one of his sons pointed out he had scheduled meetings the next day, so he possibly didn't take his life, leaving everyone in confusion

ALSO READ: Meet actor who is seen only once a year with her daughter, is not active on social media, and has worked with Aamir Khan