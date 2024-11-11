Meet actor who is seen only once a year with her daughter, is not active on social media, and has worked with Aamir Khan

For an artist, the most important factor to stay close to their fans is engagement! However, few actors just choose their work to do the talking. One such actress has dominated television for years through popular, long-running shows and has built a massive fan base. Despite her success, she remains inactive on social media and avoids networking sites altogether. This talented star has appeared in numerous films, including one alongside the renowned actor Aamir Khan. Yes, we are talking about none other than Sakshi Tanwar.

Born in Alwar, Rajasthan, Sakshi Tanwar completed her graduation in New Delhi. After graduation, Sakshi was preparing for the entrance tests to the administrative services and mass communications. During this, she auditioned for Doordarshan's music-based program Albela Sur Mela in 1998 and was selected as the presenter. However, it was her stint in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in 2000 that made her a household name.

Post this, success kissed her feet. Sakshi played important roles in many shows like Kutumb, Devi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and more. Along with this, the actress even essayed the role of Aamir Khan's on-screen wife, Daya Kaur, in the blockbuster movie, Dangal. Despite being such a successful and powerful name in the entertainment world, Sakshi refrains from using social media.

Fans barely see her at events or social gatherings. However, every year she is unmissably spotted at Ektaa R Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Sakshi never misses attending the celebration with her daughter Dityaa. This is the only time when fans see her at social events.

Advertisement

Watch Sakshi Tanwar's rare appearance with her daughter Dityaa here-

Sakshi Tanwar has been impressing audiences with her acting prowess since 2000. It was her role as Parvati Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii that garnered her a massive fan following. Her acting prowess in Ektaa R Kapoor's show made her a household name and she received unimaginable success. Sakshi was a part of the show for 8 long years, that is, till 2008.

Post this, she did several other shows. However, she again shined on screens after playing the role of Priya Sharma in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Starring opposite Ram Kapoor, this show gained immense appreciation from fans, making it a hit daily soap. Sakshi and Ram's on-screen pairing was adored by the viewers. The show ran from 2011 to 2014. To bring back memories of the fans, the channel has started airing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain again.

Sakshi has done a few web shows like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, The Final Call and Mai: A Mother's Rage.

Advertisement

Speaking about her personal life, Sakshi Tanwar adopted a nine-month-old girl child in 2018. She is a single mother to her daughter, whom she later named Dityaa.

After doing successful movies like Dangal, Mohalla Assi, and Dial 100, Sakshi's last film was Sharmajee Ki Beti.

ALSO READ: Sakshi Tanwar talks about challenges of being a single mother: ‘I only work 50-65 days a year’