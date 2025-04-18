Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movies to watch on Prime Video, Zee5 and JioHotstar

The long weekend is just around the corner, and we are back with our list of Hindi movies and shows releasing on OTT this week. If you’re a complete Bollywood buff and intend to keep yourself entertained but at the comfort of your space, we’ve got it all sorted for you. In fact, there is a complete variety of genres for you to choose from. Check it out.

Advertisement

1. Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Release Date: April 18

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

A couple of months after its theatrical release in February, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is now available for streaming. In case you couldn't make it to the theaters, here is your time to enjoy the fun and banter this movie offers.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a love triangle that features Arjun Kapoor as Ankur, Bhumi Pednekar as Prabhleen, and Rakul Preet Singh as Antara. It also stars Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and more in the pivotal roles. The chaotic saga begins after Ankur gets caught between his fiancée and his ex-wife, who forgets about their separation.

2. Logout

Release Date: Apirl 18

Streaming Platform: Zee 5

Amit Golani’s Logout is a cyber-thriller that features late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan in the lead role with Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair sharing the spotlight. It features him in the role of an influencer, Pratyush Dua, who is a complete phone addict and is on the verge of hitting 10 million followers.

Advertisement

However, things take an unexpected turn after one of his followers steals his phone and starts to control his life. This starts a cat-and-mouse chase between Pratyush and the follower, eventually shattering Dua's carefully curated world online.

3. Khauf

Release Date: April 18

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you are looking to watch a horror series, then your wait ends here with Khauf. It features Rajat Kapoor, Monika Pawar, Chum Darang, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in the key roles. It promises a gripping story after a student is assigned a haunted room in a Delhi hostel. Rajat Kapoor plays the role of an exorcist, who brings new twists and turns to the series.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Royals: When and Where to watch Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s regal drama rom-com series