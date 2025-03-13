EXCLUSIVE: Why did Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav didn't renew for Season 2? Dino Morea talks about show’s fate

Saif Ali Khan’s political thriller Tandav was one of the most loved shows, which was released in 2021. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show received immense love from the audience but was alleged of hurting religious sentiments at the time of its release. Nonetheless, fans were waiting for its second season, which couldn’t happen, and Dino Morea recently revealed the actual truth behind it.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea was shown a still from the political thriller, Tandav. Talking about it, he remembered, "Ye Amazon mein ek show jiske liye humne kiya aur jis show ki wajah se bahut problem hui Tandav. Tandav was based on politics yeah, but this was a fantastic show iska Season 2 nahin banaya kyunki unko permission nai mila banana ke liye (they didn’t get the permission) but a fantastic show this was and Saif is always lovely to work with ...maza aaya."

Watch the full interview here

In addition to this, he also spoke about his JioHotstar series, The Empire, when a fan asked him about the second season. He confirmed that the show is not returning with a new season. Dino revealed that they had initial plans to bring new stories, but it got scrapped later.

"Plan tha ke Babur ki, Humayun ki kahani, Humayun ke baad Aurangzeb, Aurangzeb ke baad Shahjahan fir Akbar– aisa plan tha but abhi filhaal vo plan cancel ho gaya hai. (We had initial plans to proceed with the story with Babur, Humayun, Aurangzeb, Shahjahan, and then Akbar, but that plan has now been canceled)."

"Haalanki ye show bahut acha chala. (Although this show went really well) but they decided to not make season 2...mujhe pata nai kyun exactly but abhi to filhaal plan cancel hai (I don’t know exactly why, but the plan is canceled currently)," he further added.

Dino admitted on a concluding note, "uss kirdar ke liye kaafi taarif mili bahut taarif mili ...uske baad log chah rahe the ke aise sirf Khanzada aur Shaibani Khan ke upar kahani bane inki prem kahani ke bare mein vo but nai unfortunately no (I got a lot of appreciation for the character and fans were wanting to see a separate story on Khanzada Begum and Shaibani Khan, but unfortunately it’s not happening)."

Dino Morea will be next seen in Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5.