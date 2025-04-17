The Royals: When and Where to watch Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s regal drama rom-com series

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share screen space in the upcoming series, The Royals. The teaser of the series was released earlier this year as a part of the streaming giant’s 2025 lineup. While the excited fans were already looking forward to the release of the show, the makers have finally announced the release date. Read ahead to know all the details.

When and Where to watch The Royals

On April 17, Netflix India took to their Instagram handle and made a collaborative post with other team members, including lead cast Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. The post features exhibits crackling chemistry between both stars as they share an intimate moment. It has also been revealed that the upcoming series will start streaming from May 9, 2025, on Netflix.

The post was captioned, "It was accompanied by a caption that read, "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix."

Release date of The Royals announced

Plot of The Royals

The Royals is a breezy rom-com set against the dreamy palace life, bringing a fresh take on love across contrasting worlds. The show will be a delight to watch, with the two worlds sparking and colliding with each other.

Earlier, in an official statement shared, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy stated, “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine.”

Cast and Crew of The Royals

Developed and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show is led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

It also features Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny in the pivotal roles. Interestingly, it will also mark the acting comeback of legendary actress Zeenat Aman.

