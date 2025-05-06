MET Gala 2025: Even NYC rain can’t stop Priyanka Chopra from bringing her A-game to coveted fashion event, PICS

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has walked the coveted carpet of multiple MET Galas, making her one of the veterans of the star-studded charity event. Yet again, the global icon is set to make heads turn at the event by putting her best fashion foot forward at the MET Gala 2025. To get decked up for the annual event, the diva has already arrived at the prestigious NYC hotel, despite the rain. Check it out!

Be it rain or snow, nothing can stop Priyanka Chopra Jonas from walking down the carpet of the MET Gala 2025. A while ago, the Indian actress was spotted arriving at the Carlyle Hotel, ahead of her fifth appearance at the gala. Shutterbugs were delighted to spot the diva in an all-black ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ahead of her MET Gala 2025 appearance:

PeeCee looked a million dollars in her simple, stylish, and practical attire. The diva sported a pair of black fitted pants, which she layered up with a short overcoat-styled dress featuring dramatic sleeves. With an eye-catching golden belt, a pair of high heels, and classic eyewear, she completed her look.

Despite the heavy downpour, the Bajirao Mastani actress took a moment to pause outside the hotel to pose for the media. After enjoying a hearty meal at the hotel’s restaurant, the actress geared up to get ready to rock her look for the event. Soon after, her husband, American singer and actor Nick Jonas, was also spotted arriving at the same hotel.

To refresh your memory, the actress and style icon made a memorable debut at the event back in 2017. She stunned at the gala in a custom Ralph Lauren trench gown that took the internet by storm. Thanks to the fashion event, she met with her now-husband, Nick.

Coming to her MET Gala 2025 look, the Quantico actress has collaborated with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, and together, they have come up with an ensemble which she will pair with a never-seen-before statement piece from Bvlgari’s latest high jewelry collection. For the unknown, the theme of this year’s event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

