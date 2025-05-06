MET Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra's latest post proves fashion can wait but food can't

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her appearance at the MET Gala 2025. This will be the fifth time the actress will be walking the carpet of the star-studded fundraiser. Before she could finally make a stunning entry at the event, the global icon arrived at a NYC hotel and relished a delicious meal. Check out her post!

At the MET Gala 2025, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make a stunning appearance, just like the past galas. Ahead of the main event, the Quantico actress came to a popular hotel in New York City, where she got dressed up for the fashion event. But before getting started with her hair and makeup, she decided to relish on a delicious meal which was carefully crafted for her.

The Don actress took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of the entrance of the popular hotel. It was followed by a blurry image of the menu that was served to her before the main event.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a scrumptious meal before walking the MET Gala 2025 carpet:

Ahead of her walk on the coveted carpet, the Hollywood diva came to the hotel donning all-black attire. PeeCee was spotted in a pair of well-fitted pants, which she paired with an oversized blazer dress with dramatic sleeves. She finished off her look with high heels, minimal makeup, and classic black eyewear.

While the fashion industry is looking forward to seeing what she sports this time at the event, a report by Hindustan Times stated that she has joined hands with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing to come up with a custom ensemble. The fashionista will also be seen in Bvlgari's latest statement high jewelry.

Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan has already walked the carpet in his dapper look. He was joined by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukerji, who is witnessing the event for the second time. Fashion icon and entrepreneur, Isha Ambani, stunned in an Anamika Khanna couture. Topping them all is Kiara Advani, who flaunted her baby bump for the first time at the international event.

