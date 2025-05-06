Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan holds Tiger sceptre in hand as he walks red carpet wearing layered stacks of Sabyasachi neckpieces, K locket with tailored black suit
Shah Rukh Khan kept it simple but undeniably charming in an all-black ensemble with many accessories at Met Gala 2025 blue carpet.
The wait is finally over as Shah Rukh Khan takes over the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet wearing his signature charm in black. It is an understated yet impactful style. Ditching anything extravagant amidst all the hype, SRK chose to keep it simple in a tailored black suit, and he let his accessories do the talking. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the King actor turned heads as he walked the red carpet holding a Tiger sceptre in his hand.
The highlight of the look is accessories. Around his neck, he layered stacks of statement Sabyasachi neckpieces, one with a giant K locket that added a bold, avant-garde edge to his black classic look. The heavy neck adornments include chunky silver chains in pearl, a choker, one with an SRK locket, to intricately designed finger rings.
While still embracing the experimental theme of the Met Gala, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Shah Rukh Khan is owning the ‘Modern Maharaja’ look like no other. SRK’s look quickly went viral, with fans praising his King Khan aura while staying true to his persona.
Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala Look
As always, Shah Rukh Khan has managed to steal the attention at the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet, not through flamboyance, but through the quiet confidence that has defined his decades-long career.
ALSO READ: MET Gala 2025 do’s and don’ts: No bathroom selfie to pre-approved outfits