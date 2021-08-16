Millennial brides are far from shy, they are here to sweep you off your feet

When we think of marriages in India, the first thing that comes to mind is a beautifully decked up bride, waiting anxiously behind her veil for her groom. And the groom, on the other hand, arrives with full pomp and show. For far too long, we have seen the brides of India making a slow and shy entry at their own wedding. Every bride that we know of sits quietly through the marriage rituals only to finally leave in tears at the bidaai.

To be honest, we have waited for the tables to turn. And now it’s time for our gorgeous yet cheerful brides to come out of the veil and let the world know about it!

Here’s how the brides of India are breaking all the stereotypes and making their big day all about themselves! And while we see them not waiting shyly behind the window for their groom on a horseback, we get to see more of their resplendent looks in regal jewellery pieces that bring out nothing but the best in them!

Adorned in royal statement pieces that are inspired by Mughal artistry, the bejewelled bride looks like an absolute vision on her wedding day! She is decked up in a beautiful lehenga that is accessorised with a grand polki set encrusted with emeralds, pearls and stones in soft pastel hues. Further, an artfully designed maang tikka and beaded nose ring complete her bridal look. If you are someone who likes to go all out, this is everything your look should be!

For the contemporary bride who carries herself with an effortless grace, the diamond jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds will compliment her personality on the special day. For the bride who prefers earthy tones instead of vibrant hues, diamond encrusted jewellery that includes a statement set of necklace, earrings and a bracelet accented with deep coloured stones will definitely be the choicest pick for the occasion.

If you are like the Tamil bride who loves to strike a perfect balance between tradition and grace, the heavy gold jewellery with traditional motifs are definitely made for you! To look your traditional best in a Kanjivaram saree, opt for the intricately studded Thalaisaaman as a symbol of your rich heritage and also to help you embody your culture!

For those who can relate with the vivacious Telugu bride in a bright silk saree, let the quintessential traditional elements be highlighted by the beautiful jewellery encrusted with precious gemstones. Elaborate with motifs common in temple jewellery, and the finest rubies, emeralds, sapphires, these pieces will definitely add vibrance to your overall look!

Staying rooted in her tradition, the Bengali bride is all about her classic bridal necklaces such as the ‘paati haar’ that is seamlessly blended with a red bindi and the signature painted forehead.

Making her every minute count, the Punjabi bride is all about glamour on her wedding day! Her jewellery serves as a beautiful contrast to her bridal ensemble. Replete with the indispensable red and white chooda and gold kalire, she ensures that all eyes are on her!

Exemplifying her magnificent tradition, the Marathi bride completes her bridal look with ‘Mundavalya’- a string of pearls framing her face; pearl and precious stones encrusted ‘nath’ and the quintessential ‘Thushi’ necklace. Accompanied by musicians, she enters the mandap basked in beauty and splendour!

About time for the world to #MakeWay for the bride! Because this is her moment, her big day, and she is here to own all of it! While she’s here to shine, she won’t hesitate to let the world know about it.

At Malabar Gold and Diamonds, we are celebrating the bride who chooses to make her big day all about her. Whether she is from the South region of India or from the North or any part of the county, Malabar Gold and Diamonds offers a stunning range of jewellery for the brides of India so that they shine the brightest on their special day! At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, there’s something unique and special for every bride to match her unique bridal entry.