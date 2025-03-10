Dupahiya Twitter Reviews: 9 tweets to read before watching Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sparsh Shrivastava’s family-entertainer

Prime Video’s latest family entertainer Dupahiya was released earlier this week on March 7, 2025. The show, starring Gajraj Rao , Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava , and Shivani Raghuvanshi, has been receiving immense love from netizens, who have shared their reviews of the light-hearted family entertainer after watching the series.

Though it has only been a couple of days since Dupahiya was released, internet users have gradually rushed to X to share their honest reviews. Many were visibly impressed by the show’s simple storyline and the impeccable performances of the actors.

One user wrote, "What a thrilling ride Dupahiya is! Every twist, every scene, every character – loved it all. The way it handles the topic of dowry is simply brilliant." Another user stated, "It's too good! Watched #DupahiyaOnPrime and loved it. Awesome! @raogajraj as Bhugol Amavas, in fact, @renukash and all the others acted very well. Superb direction, cinematography, background music, and editing."

In addition to this, a third fan called the show a ‘must-watch’ stating, "A really funny, intelligent and clean satire. Encompassing significant social issues like Women Empowerment, Education, Dowry, Racism in a light and subtle way, Dupahiya is a Must Watch. Performances are all Top Notch."

Furthermore, a fan opined, "amazon prime's panchayat universe got better and stronger" adding, "#Dupahiya was so damn good comedy, emotions, music everything works characters had names like goggles, amavas, bhugol must must must watch...... " while another user shared, "Just like there are no complaints made in the vill. Dhadakpur, I've zero complain against this masterpiece."

A fan shared a clip from the show and mentioned, "Dupahiya is a hearty watch with witty, powerful and simple dialogues - “Sheher me aapka dukh aapka, lekin gaon mein aapka dukh sabka dukh , aapka sukh sabka sukh” Loved each and every character"

A quick look at more twitter reviews

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma in the key roles. The show currently streaming on Prime Video is set against the backdrop of a crime-free fictional village of Dhadakpur. Things take an unexpected turn when a two-wheeler purchased by a father to meet his future son-in-law’s demands is robbed.