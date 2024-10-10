Mithun Chakraborty honored with Dada Saheb Phalke Award; Dharmendra extends heartfelt congratulations: ‘Will come to give you a big hug’

Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the most prestigious recognition in Indian cinema, during a ceremony held at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. The 70th National Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. At 74, Mithun is celebrated for his stellar performances in films like Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, and several others. Following this achievement, his longtime friend and fellow actor Dharmendra shared a heartfelt congratulatory message on social media, expressing his joy over the accomplishment.

Dharmendra shared a picture with Mithun Chakraborty and congratulated him on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He expressed his admiration and asked Mithun to convey his love to the family.

Dharmendra mentioned that although he is currently out of India, he would make sure to return and personally give Mithun a big hug.

The post read, "Dear MithUN, Congratulations for Dada Saheb Phalke, India’s most prestigious Award. Give my love to to everyone at home. I am out of INDIA BUT I WILL DEFINITELY COME TO GIVE YOU A BIG HUG."

Ahead of the ceremony, the actor said on the red carpet, "What can I say? Such great honor—I can only thank God. The struggles I faced, God has returned everything to me. I'm still processing it."

Chakraborty shared his experiences of being trolled and disrespected in the industry due to his dark skin. He recalled being told that there was no room for dark-skinned individuals in the film industry, stating that he faced as much humiliation as possible.

Mithun Da, as he is affectionately known, mentioned that he used to complain to God about his appearance. He eventually reached a point where he chose to look beyond his skin color and concentrate on his dancing abilities.

Celebrated as India's original 'Disco Dancer,' the veteran actor remarked that he decided to dance, wanting people to focus on his feet rather than his face or skin color. He noted that by dancing with his feet in his films, audiences began to overlook his complexion.

Past recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award include renowned figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Rekha, Asha Parekh, and Rajinikanth. Earlier this year, Mithun Chakraborty was also honored with the Padma Bhushan, which is India's third-highest civilian award.

