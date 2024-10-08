National Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty on winning Dadasaheb Phalke honor; 'God has given back something to me with interest'

Legendary Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhavan. Presented by India's President Droupadi Murmu, the accolade celebrates his remarkable contribution to cinema. Reflecting on the recognition, the 74-year-old actor shared that receiving the prestigious award feels like a gift from above and said, "After all these years, it seems God has given back something to me with interest."