Know everything about Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas who is in ICU after meeting with a serious accident

The TV and film industry woke up to the shocking news of popular actor and entrepreneur, Parvin Dabas meeting with a tragic accident soon after which he was admitted to the ICU. The actor, who has been part of movies like Sharmajee Ki Beti is the husband of popular actress Preeti Jhangiani.

For those who don't know Parvin Dabas, he is an equally talented model, actor and filmmaker. The 50-year-old celebrity went to Modern School Vasant Vihar, New Delhi to complete his schooling and continued his education from Hans Raj College, Delhi University. Years later, he decided to enter the entertainment industry and eventually made his acting debut in 1999 with the drama film, Dillag starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar. He then moved on to working across film industries and in multiple languages including Malayalam, English and Kannada.

However, it was in 2001 that he got recognized by the audience when he featured in the Mira Nair directorial comedy-drama, Monsoon Wedding. The internationally acclaimed movie has an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, Vasundhara Das, Vijay Raaz, Tillotama Shome, Randeep Hooda and many others.

Since then, Parvin has featured in several projects like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan, Ragini MMS 2, Indu Sarkar, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Hostages, Made in Heaven and others. Earlier this year, he was part of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s directorial debut movie Sharmajee Ki Beti in which he portrayed Vinod Sharma.

Interestingly, Dabas has also successfully tried his hands in filmmaking with his 2011 debut film Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande. The actioner features Anupam Kher and Sharat Saxena and ended up receiving the Bronze Palm Award in The Feature Film Category at the 2011 Mexico International Film Festival among other accolades.

The actor also founded the Pro Panja League tournament and is a trained scuba diver and underwater photographer. Parvin married actress Preeti Jhangiani on March 23, 2008, and together they have two sons named Jaiveer and Dev.

But sadly, on September 21, he met with a road accident and was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra with his wife Preeti by his side. Giving an update on his condition, a source told Zoom that Parvin has been taken for MRI, sonography and a few X-rays, but he is stable and talking.

However, he has been complaining of acute pain in the back and knees ever since he was admitted. “There are no face injuries, there are no head injuries, no external bleeding in any part of the body. His vital parameters are also fine,” said the insider.

