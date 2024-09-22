Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's reaction after seeing paps as he steps out with mom, dad and brother Taimur is unmissable

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood. Their kids, Taimur and Jeh also enjoy quite the popularity on the internet. Every public appearance of the royal family catches attention. Meanwhile, the Khan family hit the headlines as they were once again spotted leaving their residence.

Today, on September 22, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted outside their house accompanied by their little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. In the video shared by the paps, the family was seen coming out of their residence while the paparazzi captured them.

While the power couple never ceases to turn heads, this time, it was Jeh’s grumpy expressions that caught everyone’s attention. The sibling duo seemed quite exasperated as they left with their parents, while Jeh looked cute as he reacted after seeing the paps in his angry tone.

In their latest outing, Kareena, Saif and Tim Tim twinned in a white shirt and blue denim. Meanwhile, Jeh was seen in a printed t-shirt paired with blue denims. Additionally, both the brothers were also seen twinning in matching cute blue caps and red-white shoes.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders. Following this, a festival named after her was also announced, marking 25 years of her illustrious career in Bollywood. Going further, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actress has signed on for a film which could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. According to the source, the film will go on floors in January 2025 and will hit the big screen in 2026.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of his South debut film, Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Kortala Siva, the highly-anticipated film is poised to release on September 27, 2024.

In addition to this, Saif also has Race 4 in the pipeline which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the key role. The film writer Shiraz Ahmed recently confirmed Bollywood Hungama that it will go on floors in January 2025.

