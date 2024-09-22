Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani says she still ‘regrets’ refusing a shawl from Amitabh Bachchan during shoot: ‘Yash Chopra came to me and said….’

The 2000-released Mohabbatein enjoys a massive fan base. Among other lead stars, the role of Preeti Jhangiani left a strong impression on audiences. Recently, the actress talked about her experience of working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the film, as she recalled refusing shawl to Big B.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Preeti Jhangiani shared she was confident since her modeling days, and it would innately come to her on-camera. However, she was very shy and introverted off-camera.

She went on to recall how it was cold in Film City while they were shooting for the film in Film City. Due to this Amitabh Bachchan came and gave her a shawl to wear. However, she refused to take it saying, "‘No no, I can’t take it.’"

The actress went on to share, "Then Yash ji (Yash Chopra) came up to me and said, ‘Listen, if Amitabh Bachchan gave me that shawl, I would take it, run home and never give it back to him.’ I regret it to the day (that I didn’t take it).”

In addition to this, the actress further described Big B as “a child at heart,” as she recalled him telling the younger cast members to not make him sit with “oldies” as he wanted to sit with them and know what were they “all gossiping about.”

Furthermore, during the conversation, Preeti admitted to being type cast completely after Mohabbatein. She mentioned that audiences’ perception of her changed when the film was released. She was offered only similar kind of roles and when she tried doing something bolder, she had to face a lot of backlash.

Advertisement

The actress went on to recollect memories of a major furor that was created when she took off her pallu for a song in the rain for the movie Chaahat-Ek Nasha. In fact, she also received hate mail for it. This made her fiery about it, and she ended up doing a negative role in Victoria 203 and she "loved" it.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein is one of the iconic movies of Bollywood. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and more in the key roles.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna starrer Taal set for re-release; Subhash Ghai hopes audience 'will enjoy better than...'