Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas is ‘stable and talking’ suggest reports: ‘No head injuries, no external bleeding…’

Actor Parvin Dabas, who has worked in movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Monsoon Wedding, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, and My Name Is Khan, was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Parvin met with a serious car accident on September 21, 2024. He was taken to the ICU after the accident. His wife, Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani is by his side as a strong support. If the latest report is to be believed, Preeti's husband Parvin is 'stable and talking'. Reportedly, it has been found that Parvin had no head injuries or external bleeding.

According to a new report by Zoom, a source from the hospital shared an update about Parvin Dabas' current health condition as he continues to receive medical care. As per the source, the doctors are examining his health based on MRI, sonography, and X-rays. Meanwhile, he is stable and talking.

However, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor complained of suffering from acute backache and knee pain after he was hospitalized. The source added that Parvin has no face or head injuries and there is no external bleeding in his body. His vitals are also fine.

Earlier, as per PTI, Parvin Dabas' wife Preeti Jhangiani shared that he was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, Bandra. As per her statement, the actor is receiving medical attention.

“We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning," the statement read.

Parvin Dabas married Preeti Jhangiani on March 23, 2008. The couple have two sons, Jaiveer and Dev. On the work front, Parvin was last seen in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti, which was released in June this year. He also appeared in Made in Heaven Season 2, Hostages, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Preeti Jhangiani, on the other hand, made her debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000. She was paired with Jimmy Shiergill in the film. Preeti also worked in Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), and Aan: Men At Work (2004).

