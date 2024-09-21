Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani’s husband Parvin Dabas in ICU after serious car accident; Report

Preeti Jhangiani's husband, Parvin Dabas, has met with a road accident early Saturday morning, September 21. Reports indicate that the actor has been hospitalized in the ICU following the incident. His wife, actress Preeti Jhangiani, is by his side during this time.

Parvin Dabas, renowned for his role in the comedy film Khosla Ka Ghosla, has been involved in a car accident and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of a private hospital. At the time of the incident, he was driving the car himself. Further details about the accident have not yet been disclosed.

The family has released an official statement asking for privacy during this challenging time, as per Republic World. They announced, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning."

While details about the incident are still coming to light, it has been confirmed that Mr. Dabas is receiving medical care.

The family expressed their thoughts for Parvin and his loved ones during this difficult period. The management of the Pro Panja League is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. They also requested privacy for Parvin Dabas and his family.

According to ABP Live, Preeti Jhangiani stated that she and her family are in shock and unable to comment further. She added that the latest medical update reveals that Parvin has a serious concussion, and doctors are performing CT scans and other tests to check for additional damage.

Advertisement

Currently, he has limited mobility. Preeti noted that he had been working late due to a heavy workload with the league and had an accident while driving in the early hours of the morning.

Parvin Dabas is widely recognized for his role in the critically acclaimed comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. He has also appeared in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Indu Sarkar, and My Name is Khan. He was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven co-starring Sobhita Dhulipala.