7 movies like Laapataa Ladies that will warm your hearts

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, is one of the most loved movies of 2024. The film revolves around the two young brides who get lost from a train and then unfolds their journey of self-discovery. If the comedy drama touched your hearts with its lighthearted humor, acting performances, and gentle feminism, here are some more movies like Laapataa Ladies that are a must-watch.

7 movies like Laapataa Ladies to add to your watchlist:



1. Dhak Dhak

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Adventure

Movie Star Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi

Director: Tarun Dudeja

Writer: Parijat Joshi, Tarun Dudeja

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/JioCinema

In Dhak Dhak, one of the movies like Laapataa Ladies on Netflix, the focus is on four women and the way they rediscover themselves. They embark on a road trip to the highest mountain pass in the world in Ladakh, India. The film’s heartwarming narrative, emotions, the friendship between the characters, and the fun that awaits them make it worth a watch.

2. Darlings

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Darlings is another great example of a movie where a woman takes a powerful stand for herself. It revolves around the topic of domestic violence but treats it very sensitively in the form of a dark comedy. When a tragedy occurs in Badru’s life due to her husband Hamza’s abuse, she makes up her mind to take her revenge.

3. Toilet: Ek Prem Kathaa

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Writer: Siddharth Singh

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, like Laapataa Ladies, is a beautiful story based in the heartland and also sheds light on a societal issue. The film starts with the love story and marriage of Keshav and Jaya. However, problems start when the new bride finds out that there is no toilet in his house. Ultimately, Jaya falls for divorce while Keshav tries his best to win her back.

4. Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Family/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav

Director: Sharat Katariya

Writer: Sharat Katariya

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re on the lookout for village-based comedy movies like Laapataa Ladies, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is a perfect choice. It is a feel-good story about Mauji and his wife Mamta and their struggle to make a name for themselves. They wish to start their own garment business and go through various challenges in their fight for respect.

5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second installment in the Dulhania franchise, is a powerful story on feminism. Badri falls in love with Vaidehi and wishes to marry her. However, Vaidehi wants to make her career and achieve her dream of becoming an air hostess. They are both in for a major lesson in this romantic comedy.

6. Piku

Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Piku is a quirky comedy in which the protagonist, Piku, clashes with her aged father over trivial issues. A road trip to Kolkata ends up becoming a way for them to come closer to each other. The comedy drama received a lot of praise upon its release for its simplicity and humor.

7. English Vinglish

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand

Director: Gauri Shinde

Writer: Gauri Shinde

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

English Vinglish, similar to Laapataa Ladies, is about the journey of self-discovery of a woman. Shashi is a housewife, whose family often makes fun of her for not being skilled in English. Shashi makes it her mission to learn the language and regain her confidence.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The ensemble cast of the film includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The movie can be watched on Netflix.

