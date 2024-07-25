7 heart-touching Hindi songs lyrics to comfort you

Hindi songs touch our hearts not just through their beautiful music but also through the deep, meaningful lyrics. There have been many songs in Bollywood that are perfect to convey your feelings and love for your partner. Even the broken hearts will also resonate with some of the sad lines. Here is a piece on some of the most heart touching Hindi songs lyrics that will provide you with comfort.

7 best heart-touching Hindi songs lyrics to soothe you:



1. Do nainon ke pecheeda sau galiyare, inmein kho kar tu milta hai kahan

Tujhko ambar se pinjre zyada pyare, udd ja kehne se sunta bhi tu hai kahan

Song: Ve Kamleya

Movie: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

The soulful melody Ve Kamleya from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has some of the most heart touching Hindi songs lyrics. Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi’s vocals in this Pritam composition make the song even more beautiful.

The above lines addressing one’s heart mean: “Amidst hundreds of hidden alleys of these two eyes, you get lost and never meet me. You like the cage more than the sky, you never listen even after being told to fly.”

2. Kitni dafaa, subha ko meri tere aangan mein baithe maine shaam kiya

Song: Channa Mereya

Movie: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Another popular emotional song created by the duo of Pritam and Arijit Singh is Channa Mereya. It expresses the unrequited love of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ayan for Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The lines mean, “So many times I have turned my mornings into evenings sitting in your courtyard.”

3. Sheesh mahal na mujhko suhaye; tujh sang sookhi roti bhaaye

Song: Mast Magan

Movie: 2 States (2014)

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

“I don't like the glass palace; with you, even dry bread is good for me” is nothing short of the perfect expression of love for your partner. This moving line resonates with a lot of music enthusiasts as does the song.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Arijit Singh and Chinmayi Sripada, it is one of the finest romantic tracks in Bollywood. Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in the film 2 States is like the cherry on top.

4. Kaaga re kaaga re mori itni araj tose, chun chun khaaiyo maans

Arajiya re khaaiyo na tu naina more, khaaiyon na tu naina mohe, piya ke milan ki aas

Song: Nadaan Parinde

Movie: Rockstar (2011)

Lyricist: Irshad Kamil

Another song with heart-touching lyrics is Nadaan Parinde from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. The AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan track occurs in the climax of the film when Ranbir Kapoor’s Jordan becomes a rockstar but loses the love of his life.

The above lines are a touching request which translates to, “Hey crow, I have a request for you, eat my meat selectively. I request you, don't eat my eyes, I yearn to see my beloved.”

5. Main toh kisiki hoke yeh bhi na jaani, rut hai yeh do pal ki ya rahegi sada

Song: Iktara

Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009)

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

This line meaning, “Despite becoming someone's I didn't even realize if it is a season for a couple of moments or it will stay forever,” is from the soul-stirring song Iktara. In the movie Wake Up Sid, this track depicts the phase when Ranbir’s Sid and Aisha are coming closer to each other. The melodious vocals of Kavita Seth make the lyrics even more impactful.

6. Bheed mein yun na chodo mujhe, ghar laut ke bhi aa na paun maa

Song: Maa

Movie: Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi

Maa is one of the most emotional songs in Bollywood depicting the bond between a mother and a child. It is a real tearjerker due to its lyrics and the pain that Shankar Mahadevan conveys through his voice.

The song takes place in the film when Ishaan’s parents leave him at the boarding school. It is an expression of his love and care for his mother as he yearns for her presence. In the above lines, it is said, “Don't leave me in the crowd like that I won't even be able to come back home, mother.”

7. Sach hai ke dil toh dukha hai, humne magar socha hai

Dil ko hai gham kyun, aankh hai nam kyun, hona hi tha jo hua hai

Uss baat ko jaane hi do, jiska nishan kal ho naa ho

Song: Kal Ho Naa Ho (Sad)

Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

These heart touching song lyrics in Hindi are guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. The English translation of these lines is: “It's true that the heart is hurt, but I've had a thought. Why is there sorrow in the heart, why are the eyes wet, what happened had to happen. Leave that thought whose sign may not be there tomorrow.”

The sad version of the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho, sung by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Sonu Nigam, plays when Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman is himself giving the hand of his love to another.

Other heart touching Hindi songs lyrics are from tracks like Aankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Jashn-e-Bahaaraa (Jodhaa Akbar), Tum Hi Ho Bandhu (Cocktail), Sawaar Loon (Lootera), Tujhe Dekha To (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), and many more.

