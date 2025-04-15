Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan rates his performance in debut movie with Khushi Kapoor; says, 'social media is a hateful world...'

Ibrahim Ali Khan finally followed in the footsteps of his parents and sister and stepped into the acting realm with Nadaaniyan. The B-town youngster starred in Shauna Gautam rom-com with Khushi Kapoor. Amid all the chatter, the upcoming star reviewed his own performance in his debut movie. Giving himself 3-3.5 stars, he admitted that there’s always room for improvement. Read on!

After getting mixed reviews for his performance in Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan reviewed his performance as Arjun Mehta in his debut movie. While talking to Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son stated that there’s always scope to do better and be better. However, he is happy where he is now.

When asked how many stars would he like to give himself out of five, Ibrahim said, “I don’t know. A three? Yeah, three, three point five. Don’t fly too high but don’t diss yourself either.” Further reviewing the romantic-comedy movie, he stated that people go into the film with very high expectations of what it should be.

But it was not to be some grand film. According to him, it was meant to be a sweet, breezy rom-com that one should enjoy on a Friday night, chilling in bed. Sharing his two cents on the negativity the light-hearted entertainer received online, he stated, “Social media is a hateful world, right now. They tried to twist it a lot.”

Sara Ali Khan’s little brother further admitted that he acknowledges the fact that as a lead actor, he has to bring in loads more than what he did. However, he does know that he can bring it and is confident that he will bring it in his future projects. But he is happy with what it was.

“I worked with hardworking people and we made a sweet film. I get the criticism but I enjoyed working on it. It was meant to be sweet and breezy. I would say it’s good,” Ibrahim concluded. Led by Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor, the Netflix movie also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.

