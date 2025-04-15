Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins Trailer Launch: Saif Ali Khan entertains audience with funny antics; Jaideep Ahlawat shakes a leg; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan is back to entertaining the audience. This time, he will be seen in the upcoming heist action thriller film, Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins. Ahead of the entertainer’s release on Netflix on April 25, 2025, the makers unveiled its trailer at a grand event that was attended by other cast and crew members. While Khan entertained the audience with his wit and humor, Jaideep Ahlawat was seen shaking a leg on stage. Check it out!

On April 14, 2025, the trailer of Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins was dropped. The grand event was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor, among many others. When Khan came on stage and was about to sit on his chair, he had an ouch moment. Saif jumped up and funnily took out a giant red diamond that he had in his back pocket. He pretended as if he didn’t know that the jewel was there, making everyone laugh out loud.

Saif Ali Khan brings his wit and humor to the Jewel Thief trailer launch:

Jaideep Ahlawat didn’t fail to entertain the audience at the event. The actor, who looked stunning in a red suit, took over the stage with his sizzling dance moves to the song, Jaadu from Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins. In the clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Paatal Lok actor can be seen shying away when the track was played. After being persuaded by his co-stars and the supporting fans, the actor finally grooved to the beats.

Even though he danced for a couple of seconds, it was enough to impress his admirers. Taking to the comments section of the video, a user stated that Jaideep shouldn't be shying away as they to see those moves live. Another one commented that he is “awesome” while some noted that he is indeed a hidden gem.

Jaideep Ahlawat showcases his dance moves:

Coming to Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins, the OTT film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Garewal and bankrolled by Fighter director, Siddharth Anand.

