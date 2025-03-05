EXCLUSIVE: Neil Nitin Mukesh says he isn’t offered roles because of his skin color; cites example of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Neil Nitin Mukesh has done some exceptional roles in the past, starting with his debut movie, Johnny Gaddaar. Then came films like New York and Wazir that showed a different side of him. However, the actor thinks that several opportunities don’t come his way because of his fair complexion. While talking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, he also cited examples of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Read on!

In an exclusive chat with Hindi Rush, Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about getting lesser opportunities because of his fair skin. The actor stated that in a population of 150 crore people, he thinks he is unique. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t fit the perspective of a common man and the problem isn’t that he is not trying.

The Golmaal Again actor further divulged that today, white skin can be made to look dark. Technology and makeup have advanced so much that it’s possible to completely change someone’s appearance. “Hum toh chehra he badal dete hai kisi ka toh fir aap acting pe thoda dhyaan do na. Aap mauka toh dijiye. (We can completely transform an actor’s face. So, give some attention to acting as well. Give me an opportunity)” he exclaimed.

Watch the entire interview below:

Neil went on to cite the examples of actors like Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan who have aced roles of the common man. “Saif Ali Khan saab Langda Tyagi (in Omkara) kar sakte haina? Hrithik Roshan ne apne aap ko Greek God ke mold se break kar ke Super 30 kar lete haina? Vahan vo karwa sakte hai, hum umeed kar kare hai ke humse aap karwaae. Vo fark hai. (Saif Ali Khan can play Langda Tyagi, Hrithik Roshan can break the mold of Greek God in Super 30. There they can make it happen; here we are waiting for people to make us do such roles. That’s the difference.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil was last seen in the action-comedy film, Hisaab Barabar, in which he plays Micky Mehta, an influential banker. Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, the 2024 movie also featured R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid.