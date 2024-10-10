New mommy Deepika Padukone talks about feeling burnout and sleep-deprived at times; 'My decision-making gets affected'

Actress Deepika Padukone, last seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year, is embracing motherhood these days. Deepika welcomed her baby daughter in September this year. New mommy Deepika Padukone recently talked about experiencing burnout and feeling sleep-deprived. The actress shared that her decision-making is affected during those times.

Deepika Padukone sat down for a Live Love Laugh Foundation Lecture Series on World Mental Health Day 2024. In a video posted by Quint on YouTube, Deepika talked about her experience of feeling burned out and how it affects her mental health.

The new mom admitted that when the actress is deprived of sleep, it impacts her decision-making power.

"When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent," Deepika said.

In the same series, Deepika Padukone also expressed her views on coping with extreme emotions and criticism. The Fighter actress called feeling pain or anger "normal" and stated that one should use criticism positively in their lives. The new mom added that people should also understand that it won't happen overnight.

Deepika Padukone battled with depression in her life in 2014. She founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to spread awareness about mental health.

Deepika is married to actor Ranveer Singh. They tied the knot at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy in November 2018. Deepika and Ranveer had two marriage ceremonies, Konkani and Sindhi during their wedding. The couple became parents to their baby daughter on September 8, 2024.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Farah Khan's directorial film Om Shanti Om, which she starred in with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. She has also worked in movies like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Love Aaj Kal, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and Fighter, to name a few.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

