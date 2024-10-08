Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he ‘froze’ at Deepika Padukone’s beauty when he first met her: ‘She started talking and I realized…’

Deepika Padukone is one of the most distinguished and celebrated figures in Bollywood, recognized for her captivating presence and remarkable acting talent. In a recent interview, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that when he visited her home, he was 'frozen' the moment DP opened the door. He expressed that he was taken aback not only by Deepika's beauty but also by her voice and said, ‘She started talking, and I realized her voice was beautiful’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "When I met Deepika when I went to her house for the first time, she opened the door. I froze by the beauty of the woman, by the eyes, when I realized that there's so much of subtlety, so much of fragility, there's so much of beauty.”

Padukone, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on three consecutive films Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, mentioned that collaborating with the director has been quite demanding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress stated that she needed to recharge emotionally before taking on any new projects.

Reflecting on her first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika shared a while ago on her Instagram stories that her debut film, Om Shanti Om, was released on November 9, 2007, alongside Bhansali’s Saawariya. While she expressed her gratitude for her launch, noting that she still feels fortunate, at the time, she doubted her ability to be a muse for someone like him.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2012, when Deepika recalled being very ill and in bed when her team informed her that Bhansali wanted to discuss a film with her.

She was surprised to hear this and exclaimed that she would do anything to meet him, but unfortunately couldn't get out of bed. Shortly after, she learned he was on his way to see her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. The movie will hit theaters on November 1, 2024. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals Raha’s first song she ever watched from Brahmastra ft. dad Ranbir Kapoor: ‘She must be thinking…’