OPINION: From books to screens – How true stories are creating real impact and winning audiences

In recent years, adaptive movies and series—those derived from books, historical events, or real-life stories—have garnered significant attention from cinema enthusiasts, often surpassing traditional commercial entertainers in both critical acclaim and audience engagement. This trend underscores a growing appetite for narratives that offer depth, authenticity, and a connection to reality.

One notable example is the Indian series Black Warrant, released on Netflix in January 2025. Based on the memoir Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the series provides an insider's look into the complexities of Tihar Jail, one of India's most notorious prisons.

The narrative follows rookie jailer Sunil Gupta as he confronts systemic corruption and interacts with infamous inmates, offering viewers a gritty and immersive experience.

Similarly, the film Maharaj delves into a significant historical event—the 1862 libel case involving journalist Karsandas Mulji and Maharaj Jadunathji. This adaptation brings to light a pivotal moment in India's history, exploring themes of freedom of expression and the clash between tradition and modernity.

One such film is Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao released in May 2024. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it chronicles the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, a company that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to create eco-friendly products.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of Srikanth offers a compelling look into overcoming adversity and challenging societal norms.

Another biopic Amar Singh Chamkila released in 2024. This film delves into the life of the iconic Punjabi pop star duo, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose socially relevant and devotional songs became massive hits in the 1980s. Their story sheds light on the vibrant yet tumultuous world of Punjabi music during that era.

In conclusion, the increasing popularity of adaptive movies and series reflects a shift in audience preferences towards content that offers authenticity, depth, and a connection to real-world events.

As this trend continues, it is likely that the entertainment industry will see a surge in productions that draw inspiration from true stories and established narratives, enriching the cinematic landscape with diverse and compelling content.