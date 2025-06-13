Who is Callum Turner? Know All About Dua Lipa’s Beau as Singer Confirms Her Engagement

Dua Lipa has been in a relationship with Callum Turner since the past year. In her conversation with British Vogue, the musician confirmed her engagement to the actor, with whom she was first linked in January 2024.

The engagement rumors were sparked in December 2024, after the One Kiss crooner dropped snaps on her social media with a diamond ring on her finger.

While in an interview with the media portal, Lipa went on to mention, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

While Dua Lipa has quite a fan following across the global, Turner too, has made his mark in the industry.

Who is Dua Lipa’s fiance, Callum Turner?

Callum Turner is a British native, who grew up in the Chelsea neighbourhood of London. During his childhood days, Turner was quite interested in soccer, and wanted to be an athlete. However, with the change in interest, he went on to become an actor.

The 35-year-old is known for his roles in 2015’s Green Room and 2023’s The Boys in the Boat. The English man has also got other notable titles to his name, which include The Last Letter from Your Lover, and Masters of the Air, where in he starred alongside Austin Butler.

Speaking of his experience acting in various projects, Turner revealed Flaunt Magazine in 2018, “Everyone that you come into contact with, you take something from them.”

He further added, "I’m hungry for information. Whether that’s reading Jane Eyre or a book on spirituality or space. I’m just hungry for as much culture as possible. Acting allows that to happen quickly."

As for his lovestory with Dua Lipa, the actor has quite a cinematic lovestory, where the couple struck a conversation after realizing that they had been reading the same novel.

