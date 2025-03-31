Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar admits no big production houses are casting him despite his videos having more views than Amitabh Bachchan: 'I don't know...'

Durgesh Kumar became a household name after the massive success of the acclaimed web series, Panchayat. His popularity rose among viewers and people started recognizing him as Bhushan from the comedy-drama series. But despite the popularity and his videos getting more views than that of Amitabh Bachchan’s, no big production houses are showing interest in casting him. Read on!

There was a time when Durgesh Kumar’s face was plastered all over the internet. That happened when clips of his character from the Panchayat series went viral. People added his dialogues, ‘Dekh raha hai Binod’ and ‘Allhua meeting’, to their vocabulary. But despite giving such a commendable performance and receiving so much love from the audience, he isn’t getting cast by big production houses.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kumar, whose breakthrough came with the role of Aadoo in the film Highway, expressed his disappointment with the way the film industry works. He told the publication, “I keep working, but no big production houses are showing much interest in casting me.”

The actor added that if one takes a look at YouTube, his videos have more views than Amitabh Bachchan's. “Mine has over 5 million; his has 1.5 million,” Kumar claimed adding that he is proud of this fact and isn’t stating the fact egoistically.

But despite working so much, it does make him wonder how the industry works. “I trained in Delhi theatre for 12 years, so I don’t understand how people are selected,” the Laapataa Ladies actor expressed.

Talking about being part of the popular comedy-drama television series created by The Viral Fever, Kumar stated that he worked only 20 days on Panchayat Season 2, and his dialogue ‘Dekh raha hai Binod’ went viral. His work was highly appreciated and he made some good friends on the show. “Honestly, we were not acting but living our characters,” the senior actor stated.

For the unknown, Durgesh Kumar worked in multiple plays before he featured in movies like Highway, Sultan, Freaky Ali, Sanju, Dhadak and more. Recently, he was seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, which marks Esha Deol’s return to the silver screen.