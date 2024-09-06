7 best Pankaj Tripathi movies on Netflix that showcase his spellbinding performance

Pankaj Tripathi's versatility and talent have made him a sought-after actor in the Indian film industry. His work can be found on Netflix, where he stars in a wide range of films, from comedy to drama. His notable Netflix movies include Mimi, a light-hearted drama series, and Ludo, a heartwarming tale of lives.

His ability to seamlessly transition between different genres and characters has solidified his position as one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

7 best Pankaj Tripathi movies on Netflix that are hard to miss:

Murder Mubarak

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Comedy

Release Year: 2024

Murder Mubarak is a murder mystery film set in a prestigious Delhi club. When a member is found dead, ACP Bhavani Singh, played by the talented Pankaj Tripathi, is brought in to investigate. Known for his unconventional methods, Bhavani Singh navigates the club's elite society, uncovering a web of secrets, lies, and potential suspects. His unique approach and sharp wit keep the audience guessing until the shocking truth is revealed.

Ludo

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2020

In an intriguing twist of fate, Sattu (played by Tripathi), a notorious don, is determined to settle old scores with Bittu (played by Abhishek Bachchan), his former right-hand man. In this high-stakes drama, Sattu represents one side of the Ludo board, while Bittu takes the red side. These intertwined narratives culminate in a gripping climax where all the characters converge.

Mimi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Jha, Jacob Smith, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whtock

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2021

Mimi is a heartwarming drama film that revolves around a young woman named Mimi, who becomes a surrogate mother. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Bhanu, a kind-hearted and supportive friend who stands by Mimi throughout her journey. Bhanu's presence adds depth and humor to the film, as he offers unwavering support and friendship to Mimi. Their bond is a testament to the power of human connection and the importance of family.

OMG 2

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Anvesha Vij, Aarush Varma, Geeta Aggarwal

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2023

OMG 2 is a sequel to the popular film OMG, exploring themes of faith, religion, and spirituality. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a dedicated lawyer who takes up a case against the government's ban on religious practices.

His character is portrayed as a rational and logical individual who seeks to uphold the principles of religious freedom. Through his journey, Kanti Sharan Mudgal challenges societal norms and questions the prevailing interpretations of faith, making for a thought-provoking and impactful narrative.

Sherdill

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, Neeraj Kabi, Mridula Tripathi, Sohag Sen

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Release Year: 2022

Gangaram (played by Tripathi), the Sarpanch of a remote UP village, faces a severe famine and crop failure exacerbated by wildlife encroachment. During a failed attempt to secure government aid, he sees a poster promising ₹10,00,000 compensation to families of those killed in tiger attacks near reserves.

Desperate to improve his village’s plight, Gangaram plans to sacrifice himself in a tiger attack. Partnering with poacher Jim Ahmed, he searches for a tiger but finds none initially. When they finally encounter a tiger, it is already fed and leaves. In the final scene, Gangaram returns to the jungle with tourism promoters, but is attacked by a tiger while alone.

Fukrey

Cast: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2013

Fukrey is a 2013 Indian comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, revolving around a group of friends—Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar—who get entangled in a series of comedic misadventures. The story follows their attempts to make quick money, which leads them into trouble with a local gangster and corrupt officials.

Pankaj Tripathi plays a memorable role as Panditji, a scheming and eccentric bookie who becomes embroiled in the friends' schemes. His character adds a layer of humor and complexity to the film, contributing significantly to the comedic chaos and the film's overall appeal.

83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sanhdu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ammy Virk

IMDb Rating:

Movie Genre:

Release Year:

83 is a 2021 Indian sports drama directed by Kabir Khan, based on India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The film chronicles the Indian cricket team's journey from underdogs to champions, capturing their triumph and the challenges they faced. Ranveer Singh stars as Kapil Dev, the team’s captain, who leads them to victory.

Pankaj Tripathi plays a pivotal role as PR Man Singh, the team’s manager, who plays a crucial part in the team's success by managing the logistics and boosting morale. Tripathi’s portrayal adds depth and authenticity to the film, enhancing the portrayal of this iconic moment in Indian sports history.

Pankaj Tripathi's films on Netflix showcase his remarkable versatility and depth as an actor. From his memorable portrayal of the cunning Panditji in Fukrey to his compelling performance as PR Man Singh in 83, Tripathi brings an extraordinary blend of charisma and authenticity to each role.

