Parineeti Chopra shares THROWBACK PIC with Chris Martin amid Coldplay concert ticket frenzy: 'This is the perfect time...'

Parineeti Chopra is turning up the concert fever with her latest post! The actress shared a throwback pic with Coldplay's Chris Martin, making us all crave the concert vibes even more. Captioning the sweet snap, she wrote, "I think this is the perfect time to post this photo." Safe to say, we can’t keep calm!

Parineeti Chopra just made our day with an Instagram story today (September 28) that’s got everyone buzzing! She posted a throwback selfie with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Yes, you read that right! In the snap, Parineeti rocks a white t-shirt featuring an edgy Donald Duck graphic, playfully closing one eye while snapping the selfie. Chris, dressed in a black tee, matching pants, and a blue cap, beams for the camera. It’s the kind of picture that has us glued to our screens!

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra treated fans to a series of snapshots from a secret beach getaway, marking her first wedding anniversary with Raghav Chadha. Along with the picturesque glimpses, Parineeti penned a heartfelt message for her husband, calling him her perfect gentleman, goofy friend, sensitive partner, and mature husband. Reflecting on her happiness, she playfully wondered what she had done in a past life to deserve someone as special as him.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. Prior to their wedding, the couple got engaged in a beautiful ceremony at Delhi’s Kapurthala House in May 2023.

Coldplay has been making waves with their upcoming India tour, set for 2025. Tickets for their much-anticipated shows sold out almost instantly, leaving many fans thrilled and others disappointed. The tickets, which went on sale on September 22, were in high demand as the band is scheduled to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, as part of their Music of the Spheres tour.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The biographical film, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, saw Diljit portraying the legendary Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti played the role of his second wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film explores the life and tragic death of the iconic musician.

