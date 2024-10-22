Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha posts the most romantic birthday wish for his ‘princess’ with unseen PICS; calls her his ‘most precious gift’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the beloved newlywed couple, often paint the town red with their mushy posts for each other. Today, on October 22, marking the special occasion of the actress’ 36th birthday, the loving husband dropped the most beautiful romantic birthday wish for his ‘most precious gift’.

AAP Leader and Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha dropped a carousel of images consisting of solo pictures of the actress and their couple pictures from the vacations. The post begins with Pari’s picture from the snow-capped location, followed by their picture from the holidays.

The third photo was of the Amar Singh Chamkila actress from a recording studio. It was followed by a romantic picture in which the political leader planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheeks. The post continued with Pari relishing food, followed by several unseen pictures of the couple.

The post was accompanied by Ed Sheeran’s Perfect song and a caption that read, "Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess! "

Minutes after the post was shared, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the post. Gushing over her husband’s adorable gesture, Pari exclaimed, "Ragaiiiiii" followed by multiple red-heart emojis. Raghav too, replied with a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, several fans also couldn’t stop going gaga over the post as a fan wrote, "Oommmgggg thats so sweet" while another wrote, "Cryyyyiiing jiju you the best" while a third fan called it, "Sweetest".

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, in a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur.

On the work front, Pari was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The biopic drama based on the life of Punjab’s legendary singer, featured the actress in the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Workwise, the actress is taking it slow and has not announced any new project yet.

