Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, nominees for Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice

The much-anticipated Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024 will be happening in less than a week and the excitement knows no bounds. After two successful editions, the star-studded event for the third time will take place on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. It is needless to say the event is going to be mesmerizing than ever before. As we wait for the award to take place, the nominees for all the categories are out already.

In this article, we present you the list of nominees for Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice. The nominees are Sushmita Sen (Taali), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan), Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven 2), Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), Tara Sutaria (Apurva), and Karishma Tanna (Scoop).

Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Nominees for Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice

1. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has been nominated for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice for Taali. The actress proved her acting prowess once again with the web series. It is based on the life of transgender activist, Gauri Sawant. It throws light on her daring transformation, the journey towards motherhood, and the battle that led to the inclusion of the 3rd gender in every document in India.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has been nominated for Jaane Jaan. Sujoy Ghosh's directed movie is the Hindi language adaptation of the 2005 Japanese bestseller murder mystery novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. The Kalimpong-based film Jaane Jaan tells the tale of Mrs. D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her eerie next-door neighbor and local maths teacher Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police investigator named Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), and one wild night that alters everything for the worse.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

The actress has been nominated for the film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. It is a romantic action movie revolving around a small-town boy falling in love with the most sought-after girl in town and making up his mind to pursue her and get married to her one day.

4. Sobhita Dhulipala

With Made In Heaven 2, Sobhita Dhulipala proved her acting talent. In the story, two wedding planners from Delhi strive to survive in a world where traditions clash with modernity.

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently received a lot of love and attention from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also starred Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

6. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has been nominated for Kathal. She played the role of a young police officer Mahima Basor.

7. Tara Sutaria

One of the most talented actresses Tara Sutaria had a solid comeback with Apurva last year. It is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live.

8. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has been nominated for Scoop. It is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language crime drama streaming television series created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul for Netflix.

