11 movies releasing in October 2025: Kantara: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thamma, Baahubali: The Epic and more

October 2025 has a lot of exciting releases for the audience. From rom-com, period drama, to horror-comedy and tragic love story, this festive season has plenty of options for moviegoers. Moreover, a SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus is also returning to the screens, taking the excitement a notch higher. While Kantara: Chapter and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is clashing on the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are facing each other during the Diwali weekend. Here’s a list of all the movies releasing in October 2025.

11 Movies releasing in October 2025

1. Kantara: Chapter 1

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah

Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah Release Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Director: Rishab Shetty

Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as the prequel to Kantara: The Legend (2022). Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, the movie is touted as the next big Pan-India release, which may emerge as the highest-grossing film of 2025.

2. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul Release Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Director: Shashank Khaitan

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is releasing alongside Kantara: Chapter 1 this Gandhi Jayanti. The movie promises wholesome entertainment for not only the young audiences but also for families. The movie marks the third collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan after the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.



3. The Smashing Machine

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, Oleksandr Usyk Release date: October 10

October 10 Director: Benny Safdie

The Smashing Machine is a biographical drama of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Dwayne Johnson is playing the iconic role. The movie not only highlights his MMA journey but also his struggles outside the ring.

4. Dude

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju Release date: October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025 Director: Keerthiswaran

After the blockbuster success of Dragon, the actor is returning to the big screen with Dude. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the romantic comedy drama marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. The movie has a good buzz among the audience and is expected to continue the glorious run of Pradeep Ranganathan following Love Today and Dragon.

5. Bison

Cast: Dhruva Vikram, Anupama Parmeswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan

Dhruva Vikram, Anupama Parmeswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan Release Date: October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025 Director: Mari Selvaraj

Co-produced by Pa Ranjith, Bison is Dhruva Vikram's third film. It is a sports drama that is reportedly based on the real-life Kabaddi player, Manathi Ganesan. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

6. Thamma

Cast: Ayushmann Khuranna, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Ayushmann Khuranna, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Release Date: October 21, 2025

October 21, 2025 Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Thamma is releasing on the post-Diwali day. It is a part of the horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Several other films in the cinematic universe are currently in the works. As per the trailer, Ayushmann and Rashmika are playing vampires in the movie.

7. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa Release Date: October 21, 2025

October 21, 2025 Director: Milan Milap Zaveri

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a tragic love story with a soulful music album. The movie is clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's horror-comedy Thamma at the box office. Since musical love stories are the flavour of the season, the film has the potential to work well.

8. Diés Iraé

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal

Pranav Mohanlal Release Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Diés Iraé is a Malayalam horror thriller. It marks the return of Rahul Sadasivan to the big screens after the success of the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam (2024). The trailer is out now, and it's looking like another chilling venture for Malayalam cinema.

9. The Taj Story

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala

Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala Release date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Director: Tushar Amrish Goel

The Taj Story is a courtroom drama that revolves around the controversial subject of the construction of the Taj Mahal. Its promos seem to be questioning the historical narratives about the iconic monument.



10. Mass Jathara

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, and others

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, and others Release date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Director: Bhanu Bhogavarapu

Mass Jathara marks the reunion of Ravi Teja and Sreeleela after Dhamaka. The release date is officially confirmed with the release of a cheeky, fun promo, released on October 1st. The movie will clash with Baahubali: The Epic.

11. Baahubali: The Epic

Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and others

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and others Release Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali duology is re-releasing in cinemas as one film. The runtime of Baahubali: The Epic has yet to be confirmed; however, rumors suggest it may be a 5-hour-long print.

Besides the above-mentioned titles, Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Company (LIK) is also targeting a Diwali weekend release. Both Dude and Love Insurance Company (LIK) are slated for release on the same date as of now. However, one of them will back out at the end. It will be interesting to see which one of them gets pushed ahead.

