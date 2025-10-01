11 K-dramas and OTT releases to watch in October 2025: From Would You Marry Me to Typhoon Family and Moon River

This month offers a myriad of interesting releases, including romance comedies, thrillers, family dramas, and more. Check out the following Korean-language shows and films dropping online for you to add to your watch list.

1. Genie, Make a Wish

A skilled genie named Iblis (Kim Woo Bin) gets woken up by a woman living a boring and controlled life. Ki Ka Young (Bae Suzy) and the genie’s love story unfolds in a hilarious setting as neither expects the other to be the way they are, as the fulfillment of three wishes lies between them. It reunites the lead actors on screen after almost 10 years and has garnered international attention.

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Young

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Young Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Ahn Gil Ho No of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Fantasy, Romantic comedy

Fantasy, Romantic comedy Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: Netflix

2. O'PENing: Hwa Ja's Scarlet

The show follows the story of a young girl who is given up for adoption after her birth. After moving to the US, she returns to her homeland many years later as a changed person.

Cast: Oh Nara, Kim Sieun, Seo Young Hee, Lee Jae Kyun

Oh Nara, Kim Sieun, Seo Young Hee, Lee Jae Kyun Director: Yoo Si Eon

Yoo Si Eon No. of Episodes: 1

1 Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: tvN

3. The Story of Bihyung: Enchanted Master of the Goblin

A naive and young actor moves from the countryside to Seoul only to get scammed by a mysterious Goblin. His presence helps the Goblin King’s survival, and he becomes the ‘spirit lunchbox’ for him. He ends up living with a local bodyguard and a nine-tailed fox.

Cast: Hwang Jae Wook, Lee Cha Min, Kang Chan Woo, Nam Taek Jun

Hwang Jae Wook, Lee Cha Min, Kang Chan Woo, Nam Taek Jun Director: Park Jiyoon

Park Jiyoon No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: BL, Drama, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

BL, Drama, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: iQIYI, GagaOOLala

4. Would You Marry Me?

The 4th generation heir of a famed bakery, Kim Woo Joo, wants to run his family’s business as a perfectionist marketing team leader. He ends up in an awkward position with the designer from a partner company, Yoo Me Ri, who demands that they get married. A contractual agreement ensues between the two of them after her engagement breaks.

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Seo Bum June, Shin Seul Ki, Bae Na Ra

Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Seo Bum June, Shin Seul Ki, Bae Na Ra Director: Song Hyun Wook, Hwang In Hyeok

Song Hyun Wook, Hwang In Hyeok No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Family

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Family Release Date: October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025 Platform: SBS, Disney+, Viki, Kocowa

5. Typhoon Family

Set in 1997, the Typhoon Trading Company goes through a big crisis during the economic downfall of the country, and Kang Tae Pung, who once lived as a wealthy man, is pushed to his limits. Now bankrupt, he turns into the CEO of his family’s company and seeks the help of his bookkeeper, named Oh Mi Seon, who works very hard to keep the business running.

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok

Lee Jun Ho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok Director: Lee Na Jeong

Lee Na Jeong No. of Episodes: 16

16 Genre: Business, Life, Drama, Family

Business, Life, Drama, Family Release Date: October 11 2025

October 11 2025 Platform: tvN, Netflix



6. Marie and Her Three Daddies

A girl longing for the love of her father is suddenly shocked to find three men entering her life. An uncle, the man who raised her and a doctor take on paternal roles in her life. Meanwhile, she gets into a romantic relationship with her colleague Lee Gang Se, while navigating a complex dynamic with her mother.

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Kong Jung Hwan

Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Kong Jung Hwan Director: Seo Yong Soo

Seo Yong Soo No. of Episodes: 20

20 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Family

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Family Release Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Platform: KBS

7. Romantics Anonymous

Two people, crazy for chocolate, cross paths as the director of the chocolate shop Le Sauveur and the heir of the conglomerate, and a gifted chocolatier. They each live with different secrets: he, who does not like touching people, and she, who cannot look people in the eye. Their anxieties make their lives tougher, but also bring them close together.

Cast: Shun Oguri, Han Hyo Joo, Yuri Nakamura, Jin Akanishi

Shun Oguri, Han Hyo Joo, Yuri Nakamura, Jin Akanishi Director: Shō Tsukikawa

Shō Tsukikawa Language: Japanese and Korean

Japanese and Korean Genre: Romance drama

Romance drama Release Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Platform: Netflix

8. Good News

A passenger plane hijacked in 1970 under the control of the Japanese Red Army Faction, eyes Pyongyang landing without any possibility of doing so. A secret agent named Nobody is brought into the picture, who enlists all kinds of tactics to foil the plan and save the people inside.

Cast: Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung, Ryu Seung Beom

Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung, Ryu Seung Beom Director: Byun Sung Hyun

Byun Sung Hyun Genre: Black Comedy, Disaster, Thriller

Black Comedy, Disaster, Thriller Release Date: October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025 Platform: Netflix

9. The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

The story follows Mr. Kim, who has worked at the same company for 25 years without having to miss a single promotion cycle. One day, he loses his footing at the company, and at home, embarks on a journey of discovery.

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon Director: Cho Hyun Tak

Cho Hyun Tak No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: October 25, 2025

October 25, 2025 Platform: JTBC, Netflix

10. Spirit Fingers

Song Yu Yeon is an awkward teenager who lacks a social life due to her low self-esteem. She joins the most happening art club, where drawing and painting help her meet Nam Ki Jang, a fellow high schooler who’s nothing like her. Thus begins her coming-of-age story.

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bo Min, Park You Na, Cha Woo Min, Kwon So Hyun

Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bo Min, Park You Na, Cha Woo Min, Kwon So Hyun Director: Lee Chul Ha

Lee Chul Ha No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Release Date: October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025 Platform: TVING

11. Moon River

The story, set in the Joseon Dynasty, follows a Crown Prince who is stressed and unhappy after the loss of his Princess Consort. He comes across a Bounty Hunter who loses her memory and closely resembles his former partner, only to have them exchange souls, resulting in a chaotic situation.

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo Director: Lee Dong Hyeon

Lee Dong Hyeon No. of Episodes: 14

14 Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance

Historical, Fantasy, Romance Release Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Platform: MBC TV

ALSO READ: 15 OTT Releases This Week (September 29 to October 5): Madharaasi, Steve, The Lost Bus, and Genie, Make a Wish