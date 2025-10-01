Did Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’s Lee Chae Min engage in Lovestagram with GF Ryu Da In for 25th birthday post? Actor reveals

Lee Chae Min is the latest name on the lips of K-drama fans following his impressive presence in the period romantic comedy Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Taking on the role 1 month before the filming began, after the abrupt exit of Park Sung Hoon over a personal controversy, he nailed his embodiment of King Yi Heon of the Joseon Dynasty. Apart from his performance, it was his matching couple ring seen at the wrap-up party of the show that caught many fans’ attention. Recently, his 25th birthday post also came under the spotlight for having the same candles as his girlfriend Ryu Da In’s own cake. Now the actor has responded to ‘Lovestagram’ rumors, claiming it wasn’t intentional!

Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In’s love story progresses

Speaking to SPOTV News, he emphasized how his personal life does not affect his professional one, and instead only encourages him to do better. “Rather than being pressured by being in a public relationship, it gives me more passion to immerse myself in the role.” He added that they do not exclusively discuss their projects.

Lee Chae Min also addressed whether he was engaging in Lovestagram, a common slang used for couples who hint at their dates with photos from the same locations or secret actions declaring their love but not being outright. The similar candles on his and Ryu Da In’s 25th birthday cakes raised questions, but the actor flat-out denied it. “It’s not true. I suddenly thought about it yesterday, because it shows how much attention we’re getting.”

Their wearing similar rings at the closing ceremony of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, was also brushed aside as a coincidence. Lee Chae Min said, “I wore it for fashion. I never thought there would be reporters in front of me, and I never thought a photo like that would be taken. We were enjoying food together at the wrap-up party, and if we’re going to be picky, it was my mistake.”

As to whether or not it was a couple ring, the actor kept mum and called it a ‘secret’, adding more excitement rather than calming the waters!

