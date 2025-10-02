Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com called ‘epic blockbuster’, read 7 fan tweets

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is what Bollywood is all about. The jam-packed entertainer dropped on October 2 in the theatres, aiming to influence the Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra glee into tickets at the Box Office. A typical love story, set in Delhi, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.

What is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari about?

Against the backdrop of Delhi, India, two ex-lovers, Sunny and Tulsi, were once madly in love. Many years later, their relationship has broken down, but their affection for each other stands tall. They wish to reunite, but will any Bollywood story ever be that simple? They’re entangled in a wedding mess, which also involves two other happening, young individuals, Vikram and Ananya, as all four of them try to navigate their feelings and keep the romance alive. The story of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari creates suspense about their love stories and which couple will end up together, making for a fun and exciting premise.

After releasing on October 2, just ahead of the weekend, the fans of the lead stars made a beeline for the cinemas and have shared their verdict. Check out some of the netizens’ reviews online:

One praised Varun Dhawan’s acting in and eyed a bright future for the film. “Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is going to [be] an epic Blockbuster, easily can touch 100cr+. [The] Budget of the film is also 50cr. Sure shot Blockbuster of 2025. Also Varun has amazing lineups ahead.”

However, more than the main pairing, one X user spoke about the other two actors sharing on screen chemistry, “Varun Dhawan aur Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit saraf aur Sanya Malhotra ke aage pani kam chai lag rahe.” (In front of Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are lacking the spark.)

One fan did not make much of the film and shared, “Sunny sanskari ki tulsi kumari rating: 1.5 stars.”

Another fan of the film gave it a 3.5 rating, saying, “#SSKTKReview: ENTERTAINING.

Rating: 3 and a half stars. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is crafted for the masses as well as families…It delivers exactly what it promises – fun, emotions, and entertainment in ample measure. A family film that delivers laughs and entertainment in the right doses.”

Meanwhile, one named it a ‘blockbuster’, predicting the box office performance, “I just watched a Blockbuster Movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari What an amazing movie. Loved it. Thank you, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf for giving such a wonderful movie. My review, 5 stars.”

Letting the movie do the talking, a viewer chose a single line to describe their experience, “SSKTKReview, What a Ride yaar, maze aagaye.” (It was fun).

Another one asked everyone to enjoy the ride, “Full-blown entertainers like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari do not need the embargos, film PRs are supposed to put on film reviewers. Enjoy! Review coming up!!”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun-Janhvi, Rohit-Sanya charm in this 'filmi' rom-com