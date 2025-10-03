Top 10 South Indian dubbed movies Opening Day in Hindi: Kantara Chapter 1 takes 7th spot, Pushpa 2 leads

Kantara: Chapter 1 earned Rs 17.50 crore on its opening day in Hindi, becoming the seventh biggest South Indian dubbed movie opening. The Rishab Shetty-led divine saga was initially expected to open much higher; however, those hopes were dismissed when advance bookings were slow. Still, the movie has had a strong start, especially considering it was in direct competition with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 surpassed Salaar, Game Changer and Devara on the opening day but remained far behind other big pan-Indian releases. Comparatively, KGF Chapter 2 still holds the record of the biggest Kannada film opening day record in Hindi, while the overall list is topped by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. This is because both gravity-defying action dramas carved cult fan bases among the masses.

Interestingly, the latest Rishab Shetty outing saw a surge of nearly 1500 percent over the opening day collection of its original part, Kantara: A Legend (2022). For the record, the original film had an opening of Rs 1.20 crore net in Hindi. Let's see how the movie performs over the weekend.

Top South Indian Dubbed Movies Opening Day in Hindi

Sr. No. Movie Name Year Opening Day Net Hindi Collection 1 Pushpa 2 2024 Rs 63.75 crore 2 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs 52.40 crore 3 Baahubali 2 2017 Rs 40.75 crore 4 Saaho 2019 Rs 25.80 crore 5 2.0 2018 Rs 19.75 Crore 6 RRR 2022 Rs 19.00 crore 7 Kantara: Chapter 1 2025 Rs 17.50 crore 8 Salaar 2023 Rs 15.75 crore 9 Devara 2024 Rs 7.50 crore 10 Game Changer* 2024 Rs 7.25 crore

It must be noted that Adipurush opened with Rs 31.75 crore net in Hindi. Since it was backed by a Bollywood production house, it is not considered in the above-mentioned list of South-Indian dubbed movies.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: They Call Him OG Box Office Collections: Pawan Kalyan starrer posts 250cr plus Worldwide in First Extended Week