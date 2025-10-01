Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release: Know runtime, certification, cast, plot of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Shashank Khaitan is back with yet another family entertainer this week on Dussehra weekend. After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he is all geared up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. If you are planning to watch the film too, then keep scrolling to know everything about the film, from its runtime, certification, to plot and cast.

Runtime and Certification of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari has a runtime of 2 hours 15 minutes or 135 minutes. Talking about the certification, it has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Plot of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) unite to win their exes, Sanya Malhotra (Ananya) and Rohit Saraf (Vikram), back in their lives. Ananya and Vikram are getting married to each other, and just to win them back, Sunny and Tulsi pretend to be in love and be a part of their wedding. In the course of making their exes jealous, Tulsi and Sunny seem to be getting attracted to each other. This sets up comedic situations, romantic tension, chaos, and family entertainer-style conflicts.

Supporting characters bring humour, emotional stakes, familial relationships; from what trailers reveal, there’s typical rom-com drama (misunderstandings, comedic setups, possibly emotional resolution) plus songs, music, and songs expected to enhance the story.

Cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Apart from big names like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, Mallika Chhabra, and Riya Vij.

It is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2025, and it is perfectly timed with the festival weekend of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. After theatre run: It is expected to go to Netflix following an approx-eight-week theatrical window.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji REACTS to Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift demand: ‘Nobody is forcing anything on anybody’