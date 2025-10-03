They Call Him OG wrapped its first extended week at the Indian box office with Rs. 194.50 crore. Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 61 crore (USD 6.90 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 255.50 crore. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is now the highest-grossing film of the year globally for the Telugu film industry, surpassing Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

The film has sustained well on the weekdays, albeit with holiday help. The collection maintained well on weekdays, as normally you would see steeper drops in daily collections when a film is coming from a higher level of business. Yesterday, being a big holiday, the collection saw an uptick, despite losing some showcasing to Kantara. The film could have done even better, but the restricted age rating has taken away some family business over the festive period.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 88.50 cr. Friday Rs. 23.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 23.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 23.50 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 9.25 cr. Total Rs. 194.50 cr.

The film is a HIT, and it could go on to become a bigger one, subject to how it holds in the second week. The distributors of the film in APTS are going to lose heavily, but that’s due to irrational buying rather than the box office performance itself. Distributors require the film to collect around Rs. 250 crore to sail through. That, however, is irrelevant. Rs. 200 crore will be a very good outcome for the film; the weekdays have kept it on course to reach there, now it's on the weekend to keep it that way.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 166.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 67.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 22.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 75.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 18.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 194.50 cr. United States USD 3,050,000 Rest of World USD 850,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,900,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 255.50 cr.

