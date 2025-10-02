Did Salman Khan confirm film with Mahesh Narayanan? Fans go WILD after actor shares Mohanlal-Mammootty's Patriot teaser

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan is in talks with Mahesh Narayanan for a film. We also revealed that Megastar will take the final call after hearing the complete narration. And now, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has shared the teaser of Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming movie, Patriot, on his Instagram handle.

While sharing the poster and link of the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, “Excited to share the Title Teaser of #PATRIOT featuring the Big M's of Indian Cinema together !” He further tagged Mohanlal, Mammootty, and director Mahesh Narayanan, which led to fans sensing a confirmation on the possible collaboration.

Fans' reaction to Salman Khan's story for Patriot teaser

The Internet has been buzzing ever since Khan shared the Patriot teaser. A fan tweeted, “Latest: Megastar Salman Khan is promoting #Patriot .. Looks like Mahesh Narayan's next with Bhai is locked after #BattleOfGalwan (fingers crossed and two fire emoticons) #SalmanKhan” Another one wrote, “Megastar #SalmanKhan's instagram story for Mahesh Narayanan's #Patriot movie starring #Mammootty #Mohanlal & #Nayanthara. Salman × #MaheshNarayanan loading?” A third fan wrote, “Looks like Bhaijaan is doing Mahesh Narayanan's next. Iykyk!”

Salman Khan will take a final call after wrapping Battle of Galwan

For the unversed, Salman Khan is in advanced talks with Mahesh Narayanan for a period action thriller set in the 1970s to 1990s. Both Salman and Mahesh had multiple meetings on the film, and the talks are currently moving in the right direction. However, the actor is yet to hear the complete narration. Once the critically acclaimed filmmaker returns with a full narration, only then will Khan sign the dotted lines. If all goes well, Salman Khan will take the final call on his next movie after wrapping Battle of Galwan with Apoorva Lakhia.

Other than the Mahesh Narayanan movie, the Dabangg actor is also discussing a film with Kabir Khan. A couple of other projects are in discussion, which include a two-hero subject with Aamir Khan.

Talking about Patriot, it stars two legendary icons of Indian cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles, along with Nayanthara, Revathy, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. The stylish spy action film is targeting a 2026 release.

