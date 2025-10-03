Ram Charan and Upasana’s weekly date night out is a secret to their successful marriage: ‘No phones, no TV. Just checking in on each other’

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, often make headlines with their stunning lifestyle or heartwarming moments. After a decade of marriage, Upasana recently shared the advice her mother gave for a successful marriage.

Upasana Konidela reveals her mother’s advice for a happy marriage

Speaking on The Masoom Minawala Show some time ago, Upasana Konidela emphasized the importance of communication in marriage, sharing how her mother's advice has shaped her marriage.

In her own words, “My mom used to tell us that you have to have a date night once a week. You don’t understand its importance, but it’s so important. We try to do that as much as possible.”

“No phones, no TV. Just checking in on each other. If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we are still building, and we will continue to build till we die,” Upasana added.

She also highlighted that these date nights could be a romantic dinner, watching a movie, engaging in a shared hobby, or simply having meaningful conversations.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married back on June 14, 2012. Happily married for over 10 years, the couple welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on June 20, 2023.

Ram Charan’s next film

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The political actioner featured Charan as an IAS officer who takes on a corrupt politician to bring justice to the political system. With Kiara Advani as the female lead, the movie had SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Jayaram, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Charan will next be starring in the sports action drama Peddi. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is slated for release on March 27, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of a village, the story revolves around a cricket tournament at its core. Apart from the RRR star, the movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and many others in pivotal roles. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with the first single expected to drop soon.

