Kantara Chapter 1: Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls it a ‘cinematic thunderstorm’; KGF’s Yash comments on Rishab Shetty starrer

Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shetty himself, the film is a prequel to Kantara (2022) and the second installment in the franchise. As the movie continues its success in theaters, Rocking Star Yash and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have praised the movie.

Yash and Sandeep Reddy Vanga drop high praise for Kantara: Chapter 1

Taking to his official social media handle, Yash called Kantara: Chapter 1 the new benchmark for Kannada and Indian cinema. The KGF star also lauded the film’s cast and crew, including special praise for Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

The actor wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema. Rishab Shetty, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen.”

“Heartfelt congratulations to Vijay Kragandur sir, and Hombale Films. Your vision and unconditional support for ambitious projects are continually raising the industry's bar. Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, you delivered brilliant, powerhouse performances. Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the entire cast and crew,” Yash added.

Yash also praised B. Ajaneesh Loknath for his music, noting how it breathed life into every frame of the movie. He further applauded Arvind Kashyap’s cinematography and called the period actioner “an absolutely phenomenal cinema.”

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was equally enthusiastic in praise about the Rishab Shetty flick and wrote, “KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true MASTERPIECE. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly. Special mention to the BGM by Ajaneesh Loknath.”

See the posts here:

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological epic action adventure starring, written, and directed by Rishab Shetty. The tale follows Berme, a leader from the Kantara tribe who clashes with the kingdom of Bhangra over his homeland and the king’s oppression against the tribe’s revered Daivas.

As the prequel to 2022’s Kantara, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and several others in key roles.

