Alia Bhatt wows in Bengali look as she visits Rani Mukerji and Kajol's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor recently grabbed eyeballs after he came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga at the pandal. And now, his wife, Alia Bhatt, is here to leave everyone mesmerised with her traditional avatar as she arrived at Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja pandal. What melted our hearts was the epic hug moment between the Gangubai Kathiawadi star and the Black actress.

Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji share a warm hug

Alia Bhatt wore a pastel green saree with a thick silver zari border. She draped the saree in a typical Bengali style, making her look stunning. The moment she spotted Rani Mukerji on the stage, she ran towards her and they shared a warm hug. It is always heartwarming to see such bonds between two stars.

In the small clip that caught our attention, we can see Rani appreciating Alia’s saree and even holding her cheeks in awe and telling her, “You are looking so pretty.”

Aditya Narayan recently revealed that he assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali and revealed that he was considering making Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rani Mukerji in the lead.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. It was a prison break story where she went all out to save her brother, stuck in a prison in a foreign country.

Talking about her future projects, she has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in YRF’s Alpha, which is a full-action film. This will be the first time she will be seen in a high-octane action avatar. She will share the screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Apart from this, she also has Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she will be seen opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji REACTS to Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift demand: ‘Nobody is forcing anything on anybody’