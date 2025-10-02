Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Ep 2 Highlights: Alia Bhatt says Raha's birth changed bond with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spills beans on Natasha Dalal love story

The second episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle dropped today. While Salman Khan and Aamir Khan graced the pilot episode giving it a spectacular start, the latest episode saw the reunion of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Much loved for their on-screen pairing, both Student Of The Year actors made the episode super entertaining with fun and up close conversations. If you missed watching it, then we have got the highlights for you. Keep scrolling!

1. Alia Bhatt on intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt finally broke her silence on why she preferred a private wedding, ditching a grand celebration. She said, “We are home bodies, very socially awkward. We just wanted the closest people in our lives with us. I did not want to be attending to people on our wedding."

2. Varun Dhawan reveals Alia cries when she's hungry: The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor revealed how Alia Bhatt got pissed off when she didn't get lunch breaks on time. “She's cried on sets multiple times. She has screamed at people. If she's hungry and you don't do a lunch break at the right time, she's got pissed off also. During Tamma Tamma, remember when we did that statue challenge? She cried because she thought Bosco was taking my shots,” expressed Varun.

3. Alia Bhatt reveals how her bond with husband Ranbir Kapoor changed after Raha's birth: Soon to be seen with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Love And War, Alia opened up on how Raha's birth changed their relationship. She said, "Our bond has changed after we have had our daughter, it's totally different. We are a unit now. Way more of a unit than perhaps before.”

4. Varun Dhawan spills the beans on his love story with Natasha Dalal: The Baby John actor broke silence on his love story with wife Natasha Dalal and revealed that he fell in love with her when he was in 5th standard.

5. Alia Bhatt reveals why she married Ranbir Kapoor: Moving on, Alia Bhatt admitted that she loves trolling Ranbir, that's why she married him. "I married him because he is wonderful to me, and just as a human being. But 100% the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. And I feel, that is a very natural dynamic between two people,” Alia remarked.

