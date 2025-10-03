The Life of a Showgirl Release: All About Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s Alleged Feud, Including Actually Romantic Diss

Once friends, now foes? A lot is being said about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, two very popular singers and fan favorites on music charts. They were once the best of pals, hanging out at parties and posing arm-in-arm, but recent developments suggest that the two may have buried their good old days together and moved to a more hostile progression, possibly involving their present and past love interests. The drop of Tay Tay’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is somewhat of a cherry on the cake, with comparisons being drawn to their real lives. So here’s a look at all the details of their alleged feud.

iHeart Catch Up - 2014

The first known public interaction between the two stars dates back to December 2014, when they were snapped together at the iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball concert in New York. They appeared intrigued by each other’s presence and posed for a sweet photo together, unaware of what the future might hold.

Cover Girl - 2015

Charli XCX covered Taylor Swift’s chart topper Shake It Off for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, and it was an instant hit among fans on both sides.

Special Appearance - 2015

A few months later, the popular 1989 world tour was graced by the presence of Charli XCX during the Toronto, Canada stop. They shook a leg together and performed her track Boom Clap.

Tour Buddies - 2018

Their friendship seemingly turned into a business situationship soon after, as in March 2018, Taylor Swift announced that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX would be the opening acts for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Sparks Fly— But Not The Ones You Think - 2019

Did she or did she not? An interview clip from August of the year took multiple rounds on the internet where Charli XCX was quoted as saying, “I'm really grateful that she asked me on that tour, but as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up onstage and waving to five-year-olds.”

The Pitchfork interview also had her denying any possible future opening act gigs, “I've done so much of it, and it really cemented my status as this underdog character, which I like now. But I need to just own my own fucking shit finally.” This obviously did not sit well with the Swifties, who felt she was non-appreciative of the opportunity.

The Apology - 2019

Soon after the interview was out, Charli XCX took to her X account (then Twitter) to clarify that her words were taken out of context, emphasizing that there was only love, no shade between the two of them. She praised the older singer for her kindness, “I am extremely grateful to Taylor [Swift] for inviting me to open for her. She is one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history.” She added that she was thankful for the chance to do so, calling it fun to perform for her fanbase.

The Cleanup - 2019

A separate interview with Sunday Brunch saw Charli XCX praising the captain of their ‘girl gang’, Taylor Swift, “She's an incredible businesswoman and she's really kind. She makes us feel, like, so welcome. It feels like a girl gang on tour together, it's really good.”

The Short-Lived Relationship - 2023

Taylor Swift made a special appearance during The 1975's show at London's O2 Arena in January 2023 to perform a cover of the band's track The City. She also debuted Anti-Hero at the concert, believed to be the start of her relationship with Matty Healy. Charli XCX was their guest at a different show at Manchester's AO Arena.

The front man of the group and Miss Swift hit it off and began dating soon after, albeit it lasted for very few months. The same became the alleged foundation of her feud with the younger star.

The New Fiancée - 2024

Gabbriette Bechtel and Charli XCX shared the screen space as the star and a featured cast for her 360 music video. The model was soon engaged to The 1975 face.

First Diss - 2024

In her famed album BRAT, the song Sympathy Is a Knife, called the attention of plenty as lyrics seemingly alluding their complex dynamic played out. “I couldn't even be her if I tried” and, “This one girl taps my insecurities, Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling.”

Another one hinted how they were each dating two different members of The 1975 at one point, Charli XCX and George Daniel- her now husband, while Taylor Swift was into Matty Healy.

Exchanging Compliments - 2024

The British singer was asked by New York Magazine about the alleged arrow pointed at her American counterpart to which she made it out as if it was all in people’s heads. “That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”

In response, Taylor Swift showered praise on her and expressed happiness for her success, “I've been blown away by Charli's melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011."

The Life of a Showgirl - 2025

Many months later, the 35-year-old dropped her 12th studio album with an alleged hit at their awkward dynamic, which went from fellow tourmates to girlfriends of a group’s bandmates and then just two successful singers who the world is supposedly pitting against each other.

Believed to be a response to Charli XCX’s Everything Is Romantic, Actually Romantic has the lyrics, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke's got you brave, High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me, Wrote a whole song saying it makes you sick to see my face, Some people might be offended, But it's actually sweet, All the time you've spent on me.”

