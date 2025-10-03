Is OG sequel and prequel on cards? Pawan Kalyan spills major tea after film's success

They Call Him OG (or simply OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 25, 2025. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the movie is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office, even with mixed reviews from critics. Now, it looks like the Power Star himself has announced plans for both a prequel and a sequel.

Pawan Kalyan announces plans for OG’s sequel and prequel

Speaking at the OG success meet, Pawan Kalyan revealed that the film has given him the motivation to continue making films while also fulfilling his duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling his first interaction with director Sujeeth, the actor said, “It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen. Initially, I was not aware of OG’s full story and only met Sujeeth after director Trivikram mentioned his name. Sujeeth then told me, ‘You will be a Japanese-like gangster, holding a sword and carrying a gun.’ I did not fully understand the story at that time, but when I saw my son reading the notes with joy, I realised that this story is relevant for this generation.”

Pawan Kalyan went on to emphasize his desire to balance his cinematic career with his political responsibilities to Andhra Pradesh as the Deputy CM.

The actor-politician later announced the plans for OG’s future installments and said, “So I told him (Sujeeth) to let us work on a sequel and prequel to OG. I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails, but OG has given me the motivation to do films again. I want to continue the OG world in the time I get.”

More details about They Call Him OG

OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, follows the tale of Ojas Gambheera (aka OG), a former samurai who, at a young age, boards a ship to India and becomes the protector of a businessman called Satyanarayana. As OG rises to become a feared gangster in Bombay, he is eventually forced to disappear for 10 years, returning in 1993 to seek revenge against a rival crime lord, Omi Bhau.

The film explores why OG was driven into hiding, the origins of his animosity with Omi, and who ultimately comes out on top. With Emraan Hashmi playing the primary antagonist, the film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and several others in pivotal roles.

