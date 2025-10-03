Kantara Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Who is the true perpetrator of mayhem and will Rishab Shetty return with 3rd installment?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025. Written and directed by Rishab himself, the epic mythological action-adventure serves as a prequel to 2022’s Kantara, offering a deeper insight into its rich lore.

If you have watched the film and are still puzzled by the ending, here’s a detailed explainer.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Ending Explained

Kantara: Chapter 1 begins with a narration set centuries ago, from the events of Kantara (2022). During the reign of the Bhangra dynasty, the king sets out to conquer all lands. As he descends into madness, he shows no mercy, even to women, children, or the elderly.

During one such conquest, the king and his young son Vijayendra encounter an old fisherman and order his execution. However, just before his death, a pouch drops from the mysterious fisherman, revealing an array of precious spices. Overcome by greed, the mad king tracks the origin of the spices to the forbidden Eeshwara’s Hoototta, a sacred spice garden that only the Kantara tribe is allowed to access.

Driven by his wild ambition, the mad king enters the forest with only hatred and greed in his heart. As he sets foot inside, Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva manifest in their elemental forms and end his life, leaving his son Vijayendra traumatized.

The young prince returns to his kingdom and is crowned king. He then issues a decree: no one is to enter the forests of Kantara. In the years that follow, Vijayendra earns a reputation for being a just and dharmic ruler. He eventually fathers two children - Kulashekhara (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and Kanakavathi. Meanwhile, inside a sacred well inside the Kantara tribe’s village, a young boy is discovered and adopted by a tribal woman, who names him Berme.

Years pass. King Vijayendra steps down and crowns his son as the new ruler, while his daughter takes over the treasury.

However, Kulashekhara proves to be reckless and indulgent, much like his grandfather. One day, disrupting the peace in Kantara’s forest, the king enters their village only to be driven away by Berme (Rishab Shetty) and his friends.

Angered by the intrusion, Berme visits the kingdom and discovers that the spices from Kantara’s sacred garden are being sold for precious items in return (barter system) in the kingdom’s port. Determined to take control of his people’s future, Berme decides to cultivate and trade spices himself, rather than allowing the kingdom to exploit their resources.

Despite initial tensions, Berme and Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) eventually reach a common ground, with her even developing romantic feelings. However, their new trade practices anger Kulashekhara, who sends his minister and soldiers to punish them. The soldiers are defeated, and the kingdom loses control of its port.

Humiliated, Kulashekhara retaliates by attacking Berme’s village and executing his foster mother. At the moment her throat is slit, Guliga Daiva emerges from the sacred well and possesses Berme. In a divine rage, Guliga Daiva takes multiple forms and kills Kulashekhara in a manner eerily similar to his grandfather’s demise.

Who was the true perpetrator of Kantara’s misfortune?

Following Kulashekhara’s funeral, Vijayendra returns to the throne, with his daughter Kanakavathi by his side. As preparations begin for a Brahmakalasha ritual, they notice a crack on the shivling at their temple.

Advised by the royal priests, Kanakavathi pleads with Berme and the Kantara tribe to move their sacred deities to the kingdom’s temple to restore balance and harmony.

After deliberation, the tribe agrees. A grand procession and prayer ceremony is held, restoring the temple’s glory. However, soon after, the children in Kantara begin falling unconscious and ill.

Sensing something is wrong, Berme realizes that Kanakavathi is the true perpetrator behind Kantara’s misfortune. As a child, she was revived from illness by a rival clan known as Kadapa. Along with her and Vijayendra (Jayaram), the clan conspired to trap the Daivas and exploit Eeshwara’s Hoototta.

With no other choice, Berme rallies the entire Kantara tribe and declares war against King Vijayendra and his daughter. During the battle, Kanakavathi uses dark rituals to empower her father with mystical abilities, making him a match for Berme.

As the two forces clash, the mysterious fisherman reappears and advises Berme to return to the well where he once emerged. There, Berme discovers a hidden chamber containing a shivaling and a divine Trishul.

Upon touching the Trishul, Guliga Daiva possesses Berme once again. As Panjurli Daiva sets fire to the king’s stronghold, Guliga Daiva strikes at Vijayendra, only to be stopped by Kanakavathi.

Kanakavathi then mocks Guliga Daiva, asking if he would dare lay a finger on a woman. The Daiva then responds that he will not touch her, but his sister, Chamundi (or Chavundi), will.

Soon, Chamundi possesses Berme, transforming him into an Ardhanarishvara, a divine being embodying both masculine and feminine energy. She then proceeds to kill both Kanakavathi and Vijayendra.

A myth ends, for another to begin?

With peace and dharma finally restored, Berme jumps back into the same sacred well he manifested from, disappearing forever.

As the tale ends, the narrator is questioned why the sacred well is no longer to be seen. He simply smiles and replies that it’s a legendary tale meant for another time. Hence, the story teases the beginning of another prequel, Kantara: Chapter 2.

