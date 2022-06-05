Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Nominations: Hina Khan to Disha Parmar, nominees for Super Stylish TV Star Female.

Come June 16, and Pinkvilla will be hosting one of the biggest fashion nights in Mumbai. Our first-ever awards show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' is slated to take place in exactly 11 days, and in the run-up to the big day, we will be announcing a new set of nominees every day.

Today, we are turning the spotlight on actors who have won the hearts of audiences across India through their characters and television shows. While they have impressed us with their performances, they are also some of the most fashionable women in the entertainment business!

Pinkvilla's jury has recognized these women and picked out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Female. The nominees include Disha Parmar, Hina Khan, Rubina Diliak, Surbhi Chandna, and Nia Sharma.

Check out Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Female nominees:

Disha Parmar

Simple, cool, and clean aesthetics define Disha Parmar's personal style. Often dishing out girl-next-door vibes, we truly appreciate Disha Parmar's fuss-free approach to fashion. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress doesn't try to fit into trends or play by the rules. Instead, she always opts for whatever floats her boat and makes it work for her.

Hina Khan

One of the most popular actors, Hina Khan has not only slayed the fashion polls in India but on the international red carpet as well. From her stunning appearances, while representing India at Cannes to making heads turn for the paparazzi with her airport looks, Hina Khan is all about keeping it chic and staying on top of style trends.

Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has time and again proved that she can revamp her style at the drop of a hat. Rubina Dilaik, who equally loves bling and colour, can ace any outfit. While she loves smart pantsuits, Rubina also leans towards bright and bold colours. The actor doesn't ever shy away from experimenting, and while she's at it, she nails all her stunning looks.

Surbhi Chandna

She may have played some epic characters on screen, but Surbhi also keeps lifting the fashion game higher. With over five million followers, Surbhi has also impressed and inspired young people who love fashion. The actor loves a full glam look as much as she loves a laidback off-duty avatar and we can't choose which one is better.

Nia Sharma

The no-nonsense actor doesn't play by the fashion rule book. Nia Sharma's personal style is all about being bold and fearless. From risque outfits to athleisure, Nia is a fan of all outfits that reflect her happy and infectious energy. As for us, we are all for Nia's edgy take on fashion.

Find out who will win the coveted title of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Female on 16 June. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

