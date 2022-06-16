Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Shikhar Dhawan, Anusha Dandekar, Maniesh Paul & others set red carpet on fire

Pinkvilla's first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icon' is here and we cannot keep calm! We are delighted to bring our readers the best from the world of fashion and entertainment. Numerous celebrities have already arrived and let’s tell you, it is a dazzling night! We just spotted Shikhar Dhawan, Anusha Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Maniesh Paul and others on the red carpet. All the celebrities have put their best fashion foot forward and are giving us some serious style inspiration!

Shikhar Dhawan turned the heat up in his sharp-suited look. He wore a grey suit and pulled it off effortlessly. Talking about Anusha Dandekar, she won our hearts with her glamourous lacy and bold black dress. She looked sexy and confident and made us go wow. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff's retro and dramatic black and white formal attire impressed us as well. Maniesh Paul went for a bling silver and black-suited look and he absolutely rocked it. Overall, things at our award ceremony are looking super glamorous and the pictures are a proof of it!

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards are taking place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. The prestigious awards ceremony will be a starry affair to celebrate the style and fashion of celebs from all fields - entertainment, sports, fashion designing, food, etc. To note, the jury of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards includes names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. The jury picked the nominations for each category except the readers choice male and female.

