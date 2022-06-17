Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor shake a leg as Anu Malik sings Lift Teri Bandh Hai

On June 16, 2022, Pinkvilla hosted its first-ever awards, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' in Mumbai. The awards were a starry affair and was attended by many stars. From Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Maniesh Paul, Ayushmann Khurrana to television stars like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nakuul Mehta, and many others graced the star-studded event.

Now, a recent video is doing rounds on social media, in which Anu Malik is seen grooving with Varun and Anil on the stage of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The singer is seen singing his popular number Lift Teri Bandh Hai. In the end, Anil and Varun were also seen doing the hookup step of their upcoming movie, JugJugg Jeeyo's popular song, The Punjaabban Song. At the awards, Ayushmann, Varun, Kartik, Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh, Sidharth, Kiara, Janhvi, Kriti, Sara and Karan were also seen grooving to the song.

Check out the video HERE:

To note, the jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil and Varun will feature next in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

