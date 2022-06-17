Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a MOOD as they grace the event

Pinkvilla's first-ever awards night titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icons’ in on and it’s getting better with every second! On its maiden awards show i.e., Pinkvilla Style Icons, we will be honouring celebrities from every field including entertainment, sports, food, fashion designing, business, and more. Numerous celebrities have been spotted at the event and just now we got hold of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. One word for them? WOW!

Sidharth and Kiara's outfits' colour palette was just so gorgeous that it made us swoon too hard. Sidharth went for a bright orange suit and pulled it off with pissass and grace. He looked super handsome. On the other hand, Kiara was a sight to behold in her bling lavender dress. In all honestly, Kiara's stylist needs a raise because she stopped our hearts with her extraordinary look!

Taling about Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards is being held at Mumbai. The Jury includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. We are extremely excited to know and announce the winners of each category tonight!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has a slew of interesting projects lined up. She was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been a massive success at the box office. She will soon feature in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she will be seen in a romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

